CTF calls for Eby to freeze home heating carbon tax

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation has issued a rallying cry to BC Premier David Eby, urging him to take swift action and freeze the carbon tax on home heating fuels."We need to see Premier Eby following the example set by his federal NDP colleagues," declared Carson Binda, the BC Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. "With the federal NDP and British Columbia's Official Opposition now openly calling for an end to carbon taxes on home heating, Eby needs to be on the right side of this debate and immediately suspend the carbon tax on all home heating fuels."The latest plea to Eby comes in the wake of the federal NDP's announcement they intend to vote in favour of a Conservative motion in the House of Commons to suspend the carbon tax on home heating fuels, set for a vote on Monday.This carbon tax on home heating fuels has drawn criticism due to its impact on average BC families, who are expected to bear the brunt of an additional cost of more than $260 per year."The federal NDP is moving in the right direction, and now it falls on our provincial government to find savings for British Columbians too," said Binda. "Provincial governments across the country are taking steps to make life more affordable by axing taxes on home heating fuels, and now is Eby's chance to make life more affordable in BC."