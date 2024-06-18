CTF calls for end to corporate welfare as federal subsidies exceed EV capital investments

A report by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) has sparked outrage from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), as it reveals that government subsidies for electric vehicle (EV) factories exceed the capital investments made by corporations in the EV supply chain.The PBO report estimates that government support for EV factories totals $52.5 billion, surpassing the $46.1 billion in investments made by corporations. This means that taxpayers are footing the bill for $6.3 billion more than the corporations themselves are investing.The CTF is calling for an end to corporate welfare, labelling the subsidies as "EV corporate welfare" that benefits corporations at the expense of ordinary Canadians. Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director, stated, "Taxpayers are being taken to the cleaners with this EV corporate welfare."The report breaks down the government support, with the federal government contributing $31.4 billion and provincial governments contributing $21.1 billion. Jay Goldberg, CTF Ontario Director, criticized the subsidies as "lopsided" and "nothing more than a vanity project for politicians." Instead, Goldberg advocates for cutting taxes and red tape to stimulate economic growth.