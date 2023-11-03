CTF calls on Alberta Liberal MPs to vote for carbon tax relief

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is pushing for Alberta's two Liberal Members of Parliament to rally for the cancellation of the federal carbon tax on all home heating fuels. Kris Sims, CTF Alberta Director, questioned the silence of Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal on the crucial issue of carbon tax relief for his constituents. "Trudeau's carbon tax on natural gas is going to cost Calgary households more than $300 this winter," Sims said in a Friday release."Alberta's Liberal MPs need to vote to give them a break."A pivotal vote is scheduled for Monday to determine whether the carbon tax on heating fuels should be suspended across Canada.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently announced the cancellation of the carbon tax on furnace heating oil for the next three years, a move welcomed by many. However, this relief is not being extended to other heating fuels, a source of concern for those in Alberta and beyond.Furnace oil, typically stored in outdoor tanks and piped into home furnaces, carries a carbon tax of 17 cents per litre. For an average household, this translates to an extra $170 added to their winter heating costs.While furnace oil is a primary heating source for roughly 3% of Canadian households, it is Atlantic Canada that depends on it the most. However, in Alberta, more than 80% of homes rely on natural gas for warmth. The carbon tax on heating natural gas is expected to put a strain of around $300 on the household budget this winter and over the next three years, the cumulative cost could reach a staggering $1,100 for Albertans.The call for widespread relief has garnered support from a surprising duo, with Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley both advocating for the carbon tax break to be extended to all home heating fuels. Sims emphasized the need for action from Alberta's Liberal MPs, stating, "Both Chahal and Edmonton MP Randy Boissonnault need to find the courage to stand up for their constituents and vote to give Albertans the same carbon tax breaks on home heating that other Canadians are getting.""It's time for our two Alberta Liberals to be super duper amazing and vote to take the carbon tax off home heating bills for their constituents."