CTF calls on BC's Liberal MPs to 'fight for carbon tax relief' at upcoming caucus meeting

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation has called on BC's Liberal MPs to listen to their constituents and push for an end to the carbon tax at the party's upcoming caucus meeting.A new poll conducted by Leger on behalf of the CTF has shown that a majority of British Columbians want the government to ditch the carbon tax on their home heating costs this winter.According to the poll, 66% of people in the province support removing carbon tax from all home heating methods, sentiments felt by a majority in every province except for Quebec.In Alberta and Atlantic Canada, support for the idea was 70% and 68%, respectively, while in Ontario and the prairies those numbers were 60% and 55%."British Columbians need to see relief on our home heating bills this winter so Liberal MPs need to stop acting like chickens and stand up to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Wednesday’s caucus meeting," CTF BC Director Carson Binda said. "The BC NDP and BC Conservatives have pledged to scrap the carbon tax, now Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is the only thing standing in the way of carbon tax relief for British Columbians."He made it clear that British Columbians "need our MPs to represent us in Ottawa," and that, "that means standing up to the prime minister against unfair policies that make life more unaffordable.""Atlantic MPs from the Liberal Party are standing up to Trudeau, why are BC's leaving us in the cold?" he asked, noting that over on the west coast families will pay around $330 extra this winter on home heating costs and $23 every time they fill up at the gas station due to the carbon tax.Among the MPs who have the ability to put pressure on Trudeau is North Vancouver's Jonathan Wilkinson..Liberal energy minister sides with Eby on issue of affordability, suggests BC switch to federal carbon pricing system.During a press conference following BC NDP leader David Eby's sudden reversal on the consumer carbon tax, Wilkinson said he agreed with him in part, but that he still believed a federal system was the way to go."I would say I agree with them, in terms of affordability, that we have to ensure that we're implementing carbon pricing, and anything else, that it's affordable," he said of Eby's comments, noting that in BC, "at a retail level, … not a lot of money is actually returned to consumers."Wilkinson argued that a federal system "ensures that eight out of ten families get more money back than they pay, and it works in reverse to income," adding, "if the concern is about addressing affordability, perhaps they want to consider having the federal system put in place."