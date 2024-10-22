News

CTF calls on BC's Liberal MPs to 'fight for carbon tax relief' at upcoming caucus meeting

A new poll conducted by Leger on behalf of the CTF has shown that a majority of British Columbians want the government to ditch the carbon tax on their home heating costs this winter.
Justin Trudeau and Jonathan Wilkinson
Justin Trudeau and Jonathan WilkinsonIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
