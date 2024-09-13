CTF calls on Eby to cancel BC carbon tax immediately

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation has called on David Eby to cancel the carbon tax in British Columbia immediately, citing the financial impact it has on families and workers in the province.Their demand comes following the premier's announcement that he would do away with the controversial tax if the federal government nixes the rule requiring BC have it. "British Columbians are struggling so Eby should cancel the BC carbon tax now,” CTF BC Director Carson Binda said. "If Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants to ignore British Columbians and ram a federal carbon tax down our throats, we are ready to fight that fight." According to the CTF, the carbon tax currently costs British Columbians 17.6 cents per litre of gasoline, and 21 cents per litre of diesel. That translates to around $13 per fillup for a family minivan and $200 per fillup for the average trucker, respectively. It's not just at the pumps that British Columbians are feeling the impact of the carbon tax. The added cost means the average family in the province will pay roughly $330 more to heat their home with natural gas this winter. Essential items have also increased in price."The carbon tax is a tax on everything that arrives in a truck so it makes virtually everything in the grocery store more expensive," Binda explained. "British Columbians want to see the carbon tax gone today and we can't afford to wait for a change in the federal government."A poll conducted in spring 2024 by Leger showed that nearly three in four British Columbians, 73%, wanted Eby to ensure the federal government did not raise the carbon tax."British Columbians want Eby to scrap the carbon tax now,” Binda concluded. "Heating your home or driving to your doctor's office or the grocery store isn't a luxury that should be punished with a tax."Eby has long been in favour of the carbon tax, leading many to question why he so suddenly changed his position.BC Conservative leader John Rustad called it a, "desperate attempt to salvage his sinking political ship.""Let's be clear: Eby has spent years championing this disastrous tax that punishes families and businesses," he added. "Now, faced with growing opposition, he's pretending to care. It's nothing more than a cynical ploy.".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.