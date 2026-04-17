CTF calls on Ford to scrap plans to buy $28.9M private jet

TORONTO — The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on Ontario Premier Doug Ford to reverse the province’s decision to purchase a $28.9 million private jet, adding to growing criticism from opposition parties over the move.The provincial government recently confirmed it had acquired a pre-owned 2016 Bombardier Challenger 650 aircraft to support the premier’s travel within Ontario, across Canada, and to the United States. The premier’s office has said the jet will provide “more certain, flexible, secure and confidential travel” amid increased demands, including interprovincial meetings and efforts to address U.S. tariffs.In a statement, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation said the purchase is an inappropriate use of public funds and urged the government to cancel it.“It is completely unacceptable Ford is billing taxpayers for a private jet so he can fly around the province in luxury,” said Noah Jarvis, the organization’s Ontario director. He added the criticism comes as the province continues to borrow heavily and faces rising debt servicing costs.According to the federation, Ontario is projected to add $25.8 billion to its debt this year, bringing total provincial debt to approximately $485 billion. The group also cited monthly interest payments exceeding $1 billion.The federation said the government confirmed the aircraft is intended for the premier’s use and argued that commercial or charter flights would be more cost-effective..“Ordinary taxpayers are struggling to make ends meet and Ford is making them pay for a personal jet so that he doesn’t have to wait in line at the airport like everyone else,” Jarvis said. “Ford needs to cancel this private jet purchase now and stick to flying commercial.”The criticism follows similar concerns raised by opposition parties. Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles has said the purchase sends the wrong message during a period of rising living costs, while Liberal MPP John Fraser questioned whether a dedicated aircraft is necessary.The Ford government has defended the purchase by comparing it to higher-cost aircraft acquisitions by other governments, including Quebec and the federal government. It maintains the jet will improve efficiency and flexibility for the premier’s travel across a geographically large province and for international engagements.The government has not indicated whether it will reconsider the purchase in response to the federation’s call.