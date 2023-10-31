CTF calls on Trudeau gov’t to remove carbon tax on home heating natural gas

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) shared estimates indicating if the pause on the carbon tax were extended to natural gas, it could lead to savings of approximately $1,100 for families over three years. “Families in Ontario and Western Canada are about to get hammered by the carbon tax this winter,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of CTF. “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could save families hundreds of dollars every year by doing the right thing and extending his carbon tax break for all Canadians.” The federal government is taking the carbon tax off home heating oils for three years, but it has not provided an exemption for other types of home heating.“Across Canada, fuel oil makes up just three percent of residential heating energy,” according to the government of Nova Scotia. “Natural gas was the most commonly used energy source for residential heating.” According to the Canadian Gas Association, the average household consumes approximately 2,385 cubic metres of natural gas annually.If the federal carbon tax was eliminated from natural gas, it would result in an estimated savings of about $300 for the average household for this year and approximately $1,100 over three years.“Liberal MPs outside of Atlantic Canada must stand up for their constituents and demand Trudeau give all Canadians the relief we need,” said Terrazzano. “The fair and simple solution is for Trudeau to give all Canadians carbon tax relief.” The Parliamentary Budget Officer estimates that, despite rebates, the carbon tax could still cost the average family up to $710 this year.