The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) wants to correct the record on the federal government’s carbon tax rebates.
“The Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) shows politicians are using magic math to sell their carbon tax,” said CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano.
“The PBO is clear: the carbon tax costs families hundreds of dollars more than the rebates they get back.”
The claim “families are going to be better off” because of the carbon tax and rebates is false, says the CTF.
The PBO report shows the carbon tax costs the average household between $402 to $847 in 2023, after receiving the rebates. The average cost depends on what province.
“The Parliamentary budget officer has done the math on the carbon tax and it’s bad for taxpayers,” said CTF Prairie Director Gage Haubrich.
“The PBO is clear: Manitoba families are paying hundreds of dollars more in carbon tax than they get back in rebates.”
In 2023, the PBO estimates the carbon tax is costing Manitoba households approximately $402, after the rebates.
“The cost of the carbon tax hurts families who are just trying to gas up their cars and heat their homes,” said Haubrich.
“Ottawa needs to scrap the carbon tax to save Saskatchewan families hundreds every year.”
In 2023, the PBO estimates the carbon tax is costing Saskatchewan households approximately $500 after the rebates.
“If you’re willing to believe the feds will raise taxes, skim some off the top and somehow make families better off, then we have ocean-side property in Regina to sell you,” said CTF Alberta Director Kris Sims.
“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should scrap the carbon tax to save families hundreds of dollars every year.”
In 2023, the PBO estimates the carbon tax is costing Alberta households approximately $847, after the rebates.
On April 1, the carbon tax increases to 12 cents per cubic metre of natural gas and 14 cents per litre of gas.
Since 2019, the administrative cost of the carbon tax cost the federal government $116 million and it takes 330 government employees to administer the carbon tax and rebates.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
thanks for your efforts and information but what you say was evident right from the beginning, when in history has a tax been levied for the good of tax payers, anyone who could not see it was a shell game from the beginning, "WELL" I wish you well life must be tough.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.