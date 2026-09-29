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CTF criticizes over $19,000 travel bill for former Saskatchewan senator

Former Saskatchewan senator Brent Cotter.
Former Saskatchewan senator Brent Cotter. Courtesy of the Senate of Canada
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Cdnpoli
Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Senator
Gage Haubrich
Cdnpol
Senate Of Canada
brent cotter
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