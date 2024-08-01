CTF Debt Clock rolls into Regina

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation’s (CTF) Debt Clock is now in Regina, showing how fast the federal government’s $1.2 trillion debt is growing.“The federal debt is already more than $1 trillion and it’s going up by more than $100 million every day,” said Gage Haubrich, CTF Prairie Director. “Every dollar the feds rack up in debt today is a dollar plus interest that taxpayers will have to pay back tomorrow.”The Debt Clock is a huge digital counter on the side of a moving truck that shows the federal debt rising in real-time.The federal government’s debt is currently more than $1.2 trillion and it increases by $1,200 every second. Each Canadian’s share of this debt is more than $29,000. By the end of this year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will have more than doubled the federal debt since he took office.Federal debt interest charges will cost taxpayers $54 billion this year.“Every penny we pay in federal sales taxes is going to pay interest on the Trudeau government credit card,” Haubrich said. “The feds are wasting too much money on debt interest charges so Trudeau must cut spending and balance the budget.”The Debt Clock will be stopping in Saskatoon and Regina to warn people about the rising federal debt.