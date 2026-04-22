News

CTF delivers 10,000 signatures opposing Bill 9 as BC accused of weakening access to information laws

Premier David Eby
Premier David EbyPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
David Eby
Ctf
Carson Binda
Brenda Bailey
Jody Toor

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news