News

CTF hands out annual Teddy Awards for wasting taxpayers' cash — CBC head takes top prize

Teddy Awards
Teddy AwardsCourtesy Kris Sims, CTF
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Ctf
Kris Sims
Canadian Taxpayers Federation CEO Franco Terrazzano

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news