The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) launched a legal challenge with the Office of the Information Commissioner to get the federal government to admit who stayed in the $6,000 per night hotel suite during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

While the CTF filed an access-to-information request for documents to determine who stayed in the luxury suite during the state visit to the United Kingdom, the government wrote down and then redacted the name of the individual in its response. As justification, they cited security concerns and a clause in the Access to Information Act that prohibits the release of personal information.

(9) comments

Alberta Rules
Alberta Rules

I wonder when is Canada going to wake up and understand that all Canadian Governments, whether it's Federal, Provincial or Municipal are service corporations owned by charles that leech in England. Yet most of you, if not all, will go and vote in a corrupt system, that has been Communistic for decades now. WHY..? They waste your tax dollars and are never held accountable for it..? Why...?

Report
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Our legal industry is as worthless, corrupted and Trudeau infected as every other institution in Canada

They will obviously cover for Trudeau and finally release information maybe 25 years down the road ( if they expedite their usual process )

What a joke this country is

Report
Alberta Rules
Alberta Rules

Do you actually want change..? Contact Christopher James , awarriorcalls.com and together we will make that change necessary to bring Canada back to what we actually stood for before the Trudeau regime

Report
G K
G K

"Did the person say no to disclosing the information?"

Of the course the-compromised-part-time-drama-teacher said no...

Report
G K
G K

"they cited security concerns"

Ya right...

Report
dave_656
dave_656

It's utterly despicable that they are able to hide this information. Despite the liar's claims, this is the most non-transparent government in our history.

Report
dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

They are celebrities 🙄

Report
Goose
Goose

$16 orange juice seems like a real bargain.

Report
Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

[tongue] Bang on Goose.

A conservative had her career terminated over 16 bucks.

Report

