News

CTF NAUGHTY & NICE LIST: Who got gifts — and who got coal — with your tax dollars

Kris Sims, CTF Alberta Director, CTF Federal Director, Franco Terrazzano
Kris Sims, CTF Alberta Director, CTF Federal Director, Franco TerrazzanoPhoto Credit: Leah Mushet, WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Doug Ford
Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Cra
Ctf
Ctf Federal Director
françois-philippe champagne
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Canadian Taxpayers Federation Federal Director Franco Terrazzano
CTF alberta director
Canadian Taxpayers Federation Naughty and Nice List
Canadian Taxpayers Federation Alberta Director Kris Sims
Ontario Premier

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news