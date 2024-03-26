CTF poll finds overwhelming opposition to MP pay raise

A recent poll conducted by Leger and released by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) has shed light on widespread opposition among Canadians to the upcoming pay raise for Members of Parliament (MPs), scheduled for April 1.According to the survey results, a staggering 80% of Canadians oppose the pay raise, with 62% strongly opposed and an additional 18% somewhat opposed. In contrast, only a small minority, comprising 2%, strongly supporting and 12% somewhat supporting, appear to endorse the pay raise. The remaining 7% were undecided."The poll results are crystal clear: Canadians don’t think MPs deserve another pay raise," said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director.He suggested that the primary supporters might be the politicians themselves.MPs traditionally grant themselves pay raises each year on April 1, based on the average annual increase in union contracts with corporations employing 500 or more individuals. Analysis of government data reveals that the average annual increase in the private sector in 2023 was 4.2%. Utilizing this data, the CTF has estimated that this year's pay raise could translate to an additional $8,100 for backbench MPs, $11,900 for ministers and $16,200 for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Following the implementation of the pay raise, backbench MPs are projected to receive an annual salary of $202,700, while ministers will collect $299,300, and Prime Minister Trudeau will take home $405,400, according to CTF estimates.Terrazzano criticized the lack of opposition among MPs from various political parties to the pay raise. "We haven’t heard a single MP from any party forcefully try to stop the pay raise," he stated, highlighting the incongruity of MPs benefiting from pay raises while simultaneously implementing tax hikes on Canadians.