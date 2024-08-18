CTF renews calls for Sask tax relief in annual gas tax honesty report

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation renewed its calls for gas tax relief in Saskatchewan as it released its 26th annual Gas Tax Honesty Report on Thursday.“Saskatchewanians are paying four different taxes every time they fill up their vehicles,” said Gage Haubrich, CTF Prairie Director. “Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Scott Moe need to scrap their taxes on fuel that make life more expensive.”Drivers in Saskatchewan are paying 50 cents in federal and provincial taxes per litre of gasoline when they fill up, according to the CTF’s Gas Tax Honesty Report.Taxes make up about 32% of the pump price in the province. The federal carbon tax costs 17 cents/l of gasoline. The federal gas tax costs 10 cents/l and the GST costs about 8 cents/l. The provincial government also charges a provincial gas tax of 15 cents/l.Meanwhile, the Manitoba government cut its 14 cents/ l provincial fuel tax on Jan. 1 this year.Filling up a sedan in Saskatchewan costs about $32 extra in gasoline taxes. Filling up the same vehicle in Manitoba costs about $22 extra in taxes.The provincial governments of Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador also cut gas taxes to save drivers money.“Moe needs to follow Manitoba’s example and cut the gas tax,” Haubrich said. “Other provinces have been able to cut gas taxes to make life more affordable and the government of Saskatchewan needs to step up and do the same.”On average, 60 cents tax is included the $1.63/l pump price for gas in Canada, but some places have it much worse. Newfoundland and Labrador residents pay $1.86/l at the pump, with $1.20 owing to the pre-pump price. Both are nationwide worsts.Vancouver and Victoria are on Newfoundland’s heels for the total pump price with $1.82/l and $1.81/l pump prices, respectively, dropping to $1.69 outside of the province. Vancouver has a transit tax of 18.5 cents/l, while Victoria has one of 5.5 cents/l. However, shipping gas to Vancouver Island leaves the overall Victoria cost quite high.Saskatchewan’s per litre pump price of $1.57 is more than the $1.53 of Alberta and the $1.42 in Manitoba. A suspension of the gas tax in Manitoba means drivers there pay only 34 cents/L tax for 24% of the pump price total..Since last year, the federal carbon tax per litre of gasoline increased from 14.3 to 17.6 cents, as did B.C.’s carbon tax. If the Liberals stay in power, this price will rise to 20.0 cents/l next year and 37.4 cents/l in 2030.The GST is applied to other per-litre fuel taxes, and in provinces east of Manitoba, provincial sales taxes are similarly applied. These factors add 7 cents per litre to the pump price in Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, but just 14 cents in Manitoba.New fuel regulations will add an additional 17 cents/l of carbon tax on gasoline across Canada by 2030, according to estimates by the Parliamentary Budget Officer.