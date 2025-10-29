News

CTF report shows British Columbians 'buried in debt and crushed by the interest' under BC NDP

Total provincial debt has ballooned to over $150 billion.
CTF BC Director Carson Binda
CTF BC Director Carson BindaPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Bcpoli
Debt
Interest
Canadian Taxpayers Federation
British Columbia
Ctf
Carson Binda

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news