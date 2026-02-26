CTF says 2026 Alberta budget 'terrible for taxpayers'

Alberta’s 2026-27 budget is a “terrible budget for taxpayers” that drives the province deeper into debt while hiking taxes, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.In a sharply worded response to the budget, CTF Alberta director Kris Sims warned the province is entering a “dangerous debt spiral” as spending, borrowing and taxes all climb at once.“Spending is up, debt is up, taxes are up and this is a terrible budget for taxpayers,” said Sims. “This spending is irresponsible with the debt hitting $100 billion for the first time and this government isn’t even bothering to make obvious spending cuts.”The budget projects the government will have a $9.4 billion deficit this year, pushing total provincial debt to $108.9 billion. Interest payments alone will cost $3.4 billion — roughly $280 million per month — money the federation notes cannot be spent on core services.Overall program spending is rising by 5.7% compared to last year. Compensation for government employees will cost taxpayers $37.9 billion in the coming fiscal year, up 8.6% from last year’s forecast..The federation also pointed to a $3.5-million increase in funding for the Alberta Foundation for the Arts, bringing its total to an estimated $43 million next year. The group criticized past grants, citing projects it characterizes as “art made out of garbage.”At the same time, the government is raising taxes. The education property tax hike will cost taxpayers about $468 million more than last year. A new tax on rented vehicles is expected to bring in about $36 million, while the hotel tax will rise from 4% to 6%, generating an additional $66 million.Sims took direct aim at Premier Danielle Smith, arguing the government cannot blame Ottawa or fluctuating oil prices for the province’s fiscal trajectory.“This budget is infuriating because Premier Danielle Smith didn’t even bother to cut wasteful spending on ‘art’ made out of garbage, but she’s raising property taxes on families’ homes and pushing the debt over $100 billion,” said Sims. “The premier can’t just pass the buck to Ottawa or shrug it off because of oil prices that routinely fluctuate.“Smith needs to take responsibility and cut spending.”