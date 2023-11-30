CTF says Alberta government should extend fuel tax cut

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is urging the Alberta government to maintain the suspension of the provincial fuel tax, emphasizing the positive impact on affordability for citizens. Kris Sims, CTF Alberta Director, said Premier Danielle Smith needs to prioritize the financial well-being of Albertans and compared the situation to neighbouring Manitoba.Manitoba's NDP Premier Wab Kinew recently announced the suspension of the provincial fuel tax, effective January 1, resulting in a significant 14 cents per litre savings for drivers. Sims questioned whether Smith wants Alberta drivers to bear a heavier fuel tax burden compared to their Manitoba counterparts.Alberta had previously charged a fuel tax of 13 cents per litre on gasoline and diesel. The province took the step to fully suspend the tax for a year, leading to substantial savings amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars for Albertans. However, there are concerns as Smith hints at the possibility of reinstating the fuel tax on January 1 2024."In the new year, if these prices continue to be moderate like this, we will be bringing the fuel tax back, yes," stated Smith to listeners on her weekend radio show.The fuel tax suspension has notably saved families around $10 every time they fill up a minivan and approximately $15 for a light-duty pickup truck. Truckers have reaped even more significant benefits, with savings of about $130 each time they fill up their big rig trucks with diesel, resulting in reduced shipping costs.Sims commended Smith for the initial decision to suspend the fuel tax, highlighting its role in alleviating the financial impact of Trudeau's carbon tax. Sims urged the premier to persist in this effort, emphasizing abruptly reintroducing a substantial tax increase on an essential commodity would be detrimental to Albertans."Smith has done the right thing by suspending the fuel tax and taking the sting out of Trudeau’s carbon tax and she should definitely keep up that fight," said Sims. "Life is not magically more affordable for Albertans and it would be wrong to suddenly slap them with a big tax increase on an essential like this."