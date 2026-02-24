CTF says Alberta must cut spending to tackle $82.9 billion debt

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is urging the Alberta government to slash spending, pay down debt, and increase transparency in bureaucrat salaries ahead of Budget 2026. The group says controlling government costs is critical to protecting recent tax cuts.“Premier Danielle Smith has done the right thing for Albertans by cutting taxes,” said Kris Sims, CTF Alberta Director. “But now she needs to take the next step and cut government spending to pay down the province’s massive debt. The tax relief is at risk if Smith doesn’t get the size and cost of the Alberta government under control.”Alberta’s debt is projected to hit $82.9 billion this fiscal year, with $3 billion earmarked for interest payments. The CTF’s recommendations for Budget 2026 include matching or beating British Columbia’s income tax rate, reducing corporate and NHL subsidies, scrapping individual arts funding, cutting MLA pay below B.C. levels, and returning the bureaucracy to pre-lockdown size..The group also calls for halving the number of directors at Alberta Health Services to save roughly $28 million and conducting value-for-money audits of roles on the sunshine list, while lowering the salary threshold to $123,838, the pay of an Alberta MLA.Alberta taxpayers spent more than $5.2 million on personal arts projects in 2024-25, a 91% increase from the previous year, including items such as takeout containers taped to tinsel and videos of artists hiding behind sheets of paper.“The Alberta government should not be blowing more than $5 million a year on personal art projects and it shouldn’t be overpaying AHS managers to manage more managers,” Sims said. “The Alberta government needs to find savings in Budget 2026 to start paying down debt.”Budget 2026 is scheduled for release Thursda, in Edmonton.