CTF says Alberta must scrap its industrial carbon tax

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on Alberta to completely eliminate its provincial industrial carbon tax, warning that the levy leaves the province vulnerable to federal overreach."It's baffling that Alberta is still clinging to its industrial carbon tax even though Saskatchewan has declared itself to be a carbon tax-free zone," said Kris Sims, CTF Alberta Director. "Prime Minister Mark Carney is cooking up his new industrial carbon tax in Ottawa and Alberta needs to fight that head on. Alberta having its own industrial carbon tax invites Carney to barge through our door with his punishing industrial carbon tax."Alberta announced minor adjustments to the industrial carbon tax on Sept. 16, but the tax remains in effect..The warning comes after Carney praised carbon taxes at the Global Progress Action Summit in London, England, appearing alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. "The direct carbon tax which had become a divisive issue, it was a textbook good policy, but a divisive issue," Carney said.During the federal election, Carney pledged to remove the more visible consumer carbon tax while creating a larger, hidden industrial carbon tax. He also outlined plans for "border adjustment mechanisms" on imports from countries without national carbon taxes, effectively carbon tax tariffs."Carney's 'textbook good policy' comments about carbon taxes shows his government is still cooking up a new industrial carbon tax and it's also planning on imposing carbon tax tariffs," Sims said. "Alberta should stand with Saskatchewan and obliterate all carbon taxes in our province, otherwise we are opening the door for Ottawa to keep kicking us."