CTF says Albertans cannot afford extra $2 billion for teachers

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is urging the Alberta government to reject the Alberta Teachers Association’s demand for an additional $2 billion amid the ongoing teachers’ strike.“Hardworking Albertans will be shocked to hear that teachers refused a contract pay raise that would have made them the highest paid in Western Canada and now they want $2 billion more,” said Kris Sims, CTF Alberta Director. “Alberta is deeply in debt and taxpayers can’t afford this.”The ATA is seeking $2 billion on top of the $2.6 billion already allocated by the government for teachers’ contracts over four years. Alberta is on track to carry a debt of $84.3 billion this year, meaning agreeing to the additional funds could cost roughly $80 million more in interest alone — enough to cover the salaries of 1,000 teachers..Since 2021-22, the provincial government has increased education funding by 33%.Sims called the ATA’s latest demands “out of touch” and urged Premier Danielle Smith to stand firm.“Smith needs to dig her heels in and keep refunding parents on their lost tax dollars for school while this big government union comes to its senses,” he said.