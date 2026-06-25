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CTF says BC taxpayers to shoulder $1.3 billion under condo bailout plan

CTF BC Director Carson Binda
CTF BC Director Carson BindaPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Bcpoli
David Eby
Ctf
Mark Carney
Carson Binda
Lowermainland condos
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Western Standard
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