CTF says carbon tax to cost Canadian economy $12 billion this year

A new estimate by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) suggests that the carbon tax will cost the Canadian economy a staggering $12 billion in 2024, according to data published by Environment and Climate Change Canada. This translates to a cost of $295 per person.The CTF warns that the economic burden of the carbon tax will only increase over time, reaching $30 billion in 2030, or $678 per person. The organization is urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to scrap the carbon tax to make life more affordable for Canadians and boost the economy..The estimated economic cost is based on the difference between the projected GDP without the carbon tax and the expected GDP with the tax. The CTF has broken down the economic cost by province and territory, highlighting the significant impact on each region."The carbon tax is a significant drag on the Canadian economy, and Canadians are feeling the pinch in their daily lives," said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. "It's time for the government to reconsider this costly policy and find more effective ways to address climate change."