CTF slams BC gov't for spending $55,000 on three 'wood-leather' soccer balls

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation has slammed the government of British Columbia for spending $55,000 on the production of three "wood-leather" soccer balls.Funding was provided to the University of British Columbia by the Ministry Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport as an addition to an existing $133,687 wood-leather research agreement with the Ministry of Forests.Under the terms of the agreement, the school retained ownership of the balls while giving the government access to showcase the technology at events at home and abroad."Every dollar spent on bizarre vanity projects like wood-leather soccer balls costs money that isn’t going towards schools, hospitals or back in your pocket through tax cuts," CTF BC Director Carson Binda said. "Premier David Eby needs to put down the taxpayer credit card and focus on the priorities that matter for taxpayers.".While attending the Osaka Expo in June, Premier David Eby and Agriculture Minister Lana Popham posed with one of the balls.Eby said the prototype "represents BC's creativity and leadership in a sustainable economy," but noted it "won’t be used in any FIFA matches soon.".The company that makes the wood fibre UBC researchers used to create the balls, BC Veneer Products, said in August that it was on the brink of closing down unless the government either stepped in with more funding or raised the amount of trees logging firms can cut each year.Owner Jeff Gunia accused Eby and his team of hypocrisy for showcasing the balls while ignoring the pleas of the company that makes it possible.This is far from the only expenditure the CTF has cited as an example of the government's "wasteful spending.".'We were in an SUV': BC finance minister downplays pricey vehicle rental on 2023 trip.Others include then-minister of jobs and innovation Brenda Bailey's $6,600 SUV limousine ride during a 2023 trip to Boston, and a party for bureaucrats where $57 sandwiches were served."Taxpayers can't afford to pay $55,000 for soccer balls when politicians are borrowing billions," Binda said. "Taxpayers and our forestry sector are struggling and we need the government to make life more affordable, not waste money on expensive props for photo ops in Japan."