News

CTF states Ottawa bureaucracy still 33% larger than 2016 despite workforce cuts

Parliament Hill
Parliament HillWikipedia
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ottawa
Canada Revenue Agency
Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Franco Terrazzano
Leger
Parliamentary Budget Officer
Bureaucracy
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Infrastructure Canada
leger poll 2026
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news