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CTF Teddy Waste Awards expose Canada’s most questionable government spending

This year's Teddy Waste Awards present the most dubious waste of taxpayer money, from the municipal to the federal level, revealed to readers here...
Teddy Waste Awards
Teddy Waste AwardsWS/ Leah Mushet
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Cra
Ctf
City Of Toronto
Canadian Taxpayer Federation
Social Sciences And Humanities Research Council
Canadian Taxpayers Federation CEO Franco Terrazzano
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CRA inefficient
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CTF Teddy Awards
city of Calgary spending
BC taxpayer spending
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