CTF urges Alberta government to scrap planned fuel tax hike

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is calling on the Alberta government to reconsider its decision to implement a fuel tax hike scheduled for April 1, citing concerns over the additional financial strain it would impose on Albertans, particularly in conjunction with the impending increase in the federal carbon tax.Kris Sims, CTF Alberta Director, expressed dismay over the provincial government's plan to raise the fuel tax, emphasizing the cumulative impact it would have on residents. "The Trudeau government is already slapping us with a carbon tax hike, and the last thing Albertans need is to be punched by their own provincial government," Sims said. "You can't tear a strip off the prime minister for jacking up his carbon tax and turn around and hike your own fuel tax by even more on the same day, what gives?"Currently, the provincial fuel tax stands at nine cents per litre. However, the Alberta government, as disclosed in its 2024-25 budget, intends to raise the tax to 13 cents per litre of gasoline and diesel, effective April 1.This decision has drawn criticism from the CTF, particularly considering the significant savings achieved through the suspension of the fuel tax, amounting to approximately $1 billion per year, as reported by the provincial government.Despite the suspension of the fuel tax, the CTF questions the rationale behind reinstating it, especially since the revenue generated from the tax is not dedicated to funding provincial road construction and maintenance.The impact of the fuel tax hike on consumers is expected to be substantial, with estimates indicating an additional cost of about $10 per fill-up for a minivan, $15 for a pickup truck, and approximately $130 for a big rig truck using diesel.Adding to the financial burden, the federal carbon tax is also set to rise, with rates reaching $80 per tonne by the end of the month. The projected costs associated with the carbon tax, including the anticipated increase, are significant, with the average Alberta family expected to incur over $900 in expenses this year, even with rebates factored in, according to calculations by the Parliamentary Budget Officer."It's a mystery why the NDP government in Manitoba has suspended its provincial fuel tax, saving drivers 14 cents per litre, but Albertans are seeing their fuel taxes going back up," Sims lamented.