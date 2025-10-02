CTF urges B.C. to cancel ban on new gas and diesel vehicles

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is pressing the B.C. government to scrap its plan to ban the sale of new gas and diesel vehicles, citing skyrocketing costs and policy retreats elsewhere in Canada.“Banning new gas and diesel vehicles would cost taxpayers billions to build new power plants, transmission lines and charging stations,” said Carson Binda, B.C. director for the CTF. He noted that Prime Minister Mark Carney has delayed the federal ban by a year and is consulting on the policy’s future, while Quebec is backing away from its own ban..B.C.’s Zero Emissions Vehicle Act aims to end sales of new gas and diesel vehicles by 2035, but Leger polling shows 55% of British Columbians oppose the move.Binda warned the province cannot afford the policy, pointing to B.C.’s latest fiscal update, which revealed debt interest costs of roughly $100 million a week.“Ottawa and other provinces are all retreating from this floundering policy,” he said. “It’s time for British Columbia to scrap its plan.”.Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.