CTF urges Carney to cut spending and debt in 2025 budget

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney to prove he is breaking from the past by cutting spending and addressing the nation’s ballooning debt in Budget 2025 next week.“Carney sold Canadians on the idea that he would be different than former prime minister Justin Trudeau and he needs to prove that by cutting spending, debt and bureaucracy in Budget 2025,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. “After a decade-long debt-fuelled spending spree, taxpayers can’t afford another Trudeau-style budget.”The Parliamentary Budget Officer projects this year’s deficit will rise sharply to $68.5 billion. Carney’s planned borrowing will add roughly $255 billion to the debt over four years, compared with Trudeau’s plan of $131 billion over the same period..Debt interest alone will cost taxpayers $55.3 billion this year — more than the $54.7 billion sent to provinces for health-care transfers — and is projected to reach $82.4 billion by 2030.The CTF’s pre-budget submission urges total spending cuts and recommends shrinking the federal bureaucracy, which has grown by 99,000 employees and 77% in cost since 2016. A Leger poll commissioned by the federation found half of Canadians believe federal services have worsened despite the increase in staff.“The government can’t keep borrowing more money forever and taxpayers can’t afford to pay $1 billion a week to cover debt interest charges,” Terrazzano said. “Carney needs to make the government more affordable for taxpayers and that means he needs to fire bureaucrats.”