CTF urges City of Edmonton to reconsider mandatory bag tax

Amidst concerns over rising living costs and utility bills, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is advocating for the City of Edmonton to abandon its mandatory bag tax, citing the burden it imposes on residents. Kris Sims, CTF Alberta Director, emphasized the financial strain faced by many Albertans and urged Edmonton to follow Calgary's lead in scrapping the controversial bag tax."Many Albertans are fighting to afford groceries and pay their soaring heating bills right now. The last thing taxpayers need is to be nickeled-and-dimed with nuisance taxes. Edmonton should look at Calgary’s experience and scrap the bag tax," said Sims.Implemented under Edmonton's single-use item reduction bylaw, businesses are obligated to levy a minimum charge of 15 cents for paper bags and $1 for reusable bags. Effective July 1 of this year, these fees are set to increase to 25 cents for paper bags and a minimum of $2 for reusable bags.Although Calgary has a similar bylaw in place, it is currently in the process of being repealed.Edmonton's bag tax extends beyond retail transactions, encompassing paper bags utilized for delivery and take-out meals, as well as those distributed at fast-food drive-thru lanes. Detailed in a 13-page report on the City of Edmonton's website, the policy has sparked debate over its efficacy and impact on consumers and businesses alike.The recent decision by the City of Vancouver to abandon its paper cup tax due to public and business opposition underscores the growing discontent with such measures."It’s better to leave the policing of shopping bags, cups and forks to customers and businesses instead of adding to the bureaucracy at Edmonton City Hall. City council should focus on keeping Edmonton’s streets safe, clean and repaired and stop creating new problems for taxpayers," Sims said.