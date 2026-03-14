CTF urges Ford government to cut debt and lower taxes in upcoming Ontario budget

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on Doug Ford and his government to reduce Ontario’s soaring debt and deliver tax relief ahead of the provincial budget scheduled for March 26.“Politicians at Queen’s Park have added big charges to the taxpayer credit card and the upcoming budget is a chance to start paying down that bill,” said Noah Jarvis, CTF Ontario Director. “With total government debt set to surpass $500 billion in 2028 and debt interest payments rising faster than ever, Ontario needs Ford to put a lid on government spending.”Last year, the Ford government added $31.5 billion to the province’s debt. The province now spends $16.2 billion annually just on interest charges, a figure larger than the post-secondary education budget and the fourth-largest line in Ontario’s government spending. Debt interest costs are projected to rise by 5.6% each year, according to the Financial Accountability Office.“Last year’s budget was a mess,” Jarvis said. “The Ford government needs to start cutting wasteful government spending so it can deliver the tax cuts promised to Ontarians eight years ago.”The CTF released a pre-budget report outlining a path to a surplus budget while providing tax cuts for all Ontarians, urging the provincial government to prioritize debt reduction and fiscal discipline over new spending initiatives.