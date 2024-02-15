CTF urges Moe to cut taxes and end corporate welfare

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is pressing Premier Scott Moe to implement significant tax cuts and put an end to corporate welfare in Saskatchewan. In its 2024 pre-budget submission, the CTF laid out a series of recommendations aimed at easing the financial burden on Saskatchewan taxpayers.Gage Haubrich, the prairie director of the CTF, emphasized the urgency of providing relief to Saskatchewanians who have endured prolonged economic strain. "Saskatchewanians have gone too long without a tax cut," Haubrich stated. "Families are struggling to afford rent, gas and groceries. It’s time that the government put money back in the pockets of Saskatchewan taxpayers."The CTF's proposals include slashing the provincial sales tax (PST) by one percentage point, a move that could potentially save the average Saskatchewan family approximately $322 annually. Additionally, the CTF advocates for a permanent reduction in the small business tax, which could result in savings of around $2,000 per year for the average small business in the province.Haubrich criticized the government for its failure to provide substantial tax relief, attributing it to excessive spending habits. "The government is failing to provide tax relief because it’s hooked on wasting too much taxpayers’ money," Haubrich asserted. "The government needs to stop its wasteful spending and end taxpayer-funded corporate welfare handouts."To address this issue, the CTF's submission calls for the elimination of corporate welfare programs and an end to the government employee wage premium, which typically sees government workers earning 5.5% more than their counterparts in other sectors, according to the Fraser Institute.Furthermore, the CTF proposes the establishment of a non-renewable resource revenues heritage fund, aiming to ensure that the province sets aside funds for future needs and contingencies.The comprehensive pre-budget proposal put forth by the CTF outlines a series of measures designed to alleviate financial burdens on taxpayers and foster responsible fiscal management in Saskatchewan.