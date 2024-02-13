CTF urges MPs to pass original Bill C-234 to help farmers

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is ramping up pressure on members of Parliament, urging them to pass the original version of Bill C-234 amidst concerns raised by Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) reports. The reports indicate amendments introduced by the Senate would cost farmers a staggering $910 million by 2030.Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director, emphasized the importance of supporting the original bill, stating, “Making it more affordable for farmers to grow food will make it more affordable for families to buy food. MPs must reject the Senate’s amendments and make sure the original Bill C-234 becomes law now.”At the heart of the issue lies the federal government's failure to provide an agriculture exemption for carbon taxes on natural gas and propane, despite exempting diesel and gasoline. Bill C-234 aims to rectify this disparity by exempting the carbon tax charged on natural gas and propane used by farmers for drying grain and heating barns. The House of Commons initially passed the bill on March 29 2023.However, on December 12 2023, the Senate passed the bill with amendments that fell short of providing comprehensive relief. While the amendments applied carbon tax relief to drying grain, they neglected to extend the relief to heating barns. Furthermore, the relief would expire after three years under the Senate's amendments.PBO reports underscore the significant financial impact of the Senate's amendments, projecting a cost of $910 million to farmers. This figure starkly contrasts with the carbon tax relief envisioned in the original Bill C-234.Gage Haubrich, CTF prairie director, voiced frustration over the delays in providing relief to farmers."Farmers have been waiting too long for much-needed relief. The House of Commons already passed this bill twice; now it's time for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ensure the original Bill C-234 becomes law," he said.Without timely intervention, the carbon tax on natural gas and propane could impose a hefty burden on farmers, amounting to nearly $1 billion by 2030, according to previous PBO reports.