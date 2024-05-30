CTF urges MPs to reject election delay for pension benefits

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is urging all members of Parliament to oppose the government's proposal to delay the next federal election, which would allow 80 additional MPs to secure taxpayer-funded pensions.The federal government introduced legislation to move the next scheduled election from October 20 to October 27, 2025. This delay would make 80 more MPs eligible for pensions, potentially costing taxpayers up to $120 million over their lifetimes. The annual starting pension for MPs ranges from $32,000 to $49,000.The New Democrats have announced their opposition to the government's amendment. “All MPs must vote against pushing back the federal election and the NDP deserves credit for announcing plans to amend the legislation and scrap the delay,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. “Canadians are struggling, so there’s no way MPs should rig the system so more politicians can collect lucrative, taxpayer-funded pensions.”Lisa Marie Barron, the NDP’s democratic institutions critic, emphasized that now is not the time for MPs to prioritize their financial gain. "I just want to make very clear that right now is not the time for members of Parliament to be thinking about their own financial gain," Barron stated.Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre also expressed his opposition, stating he “will vote against” the proposed election delay.“Both the Conservatives and the NDP are on record opposing the plan to push back the election to secure millions in extra pensions for politicians,” Terrazzano said. “Now it’s time for all MPs to do the right thing. If politicians don’t want to look shady, then they shouldn’t do shady stuff like this.”