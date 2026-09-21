CTF urges Ottawa to stop borrowing, cut spending and slash taxes

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on MPs returning to Parliament to rein in federal spending, stop adding to the national debt and cut taxes ahead of the next federal budget.The CTF released its three priorities for Parliament as MPs returned to the House of Commons, warning taxpayers are being hit with more than $1 billion a week in federal debt interest charges.“Taxpayers have a simple message for the government ahead of the budget: Stop borrowing money,” said CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano.“Canadians can’t afford to pay more than $1 billion every week to cover interest charges on the government credit card.“Taxpayers expect MPs to put down the credit card and pick up some scissors.”The group’s first demand is for Ottawa to stop taking on additional debt.According to the federal government’s Spring Economic Update, Ottawa plans to borrow $65 billion this year.Federal debt interest charges are expected to reach $58.7 billion, exceeding the $57.4 billion Ottawa will send to the provinces through health transfers and the $53.4 billion the government expects to collect through the GST.The CTF also wants MPs to tackle federal spending, which is projected to reach $594.8 billion in 2026-27.That is $6.5 billion more than the $588.3 billion in spending outlined in the federal budget last November.The taxpayers group said its third priority is reducing taxes it argues are hurting Canadian competitiveness, particularly as businesses deal with tariffs.It is calling on the government to eliminate the industrial carbon tax, scrap federal fuel regulations, make gas tax relief permanent and eliminate the alcohol escalator tax.“The fastest, simplest and easiest way for the government to make life more affordable and our economy more competitive is to stop taking so much money in the first place,” Terrazzano said.“Canadian businesses are worried about surviving tariffs and people are losing sleep thinking about paying for the necessities and that’s why MPs need to prioritize tax cuts.”