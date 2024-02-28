CTF urges transparency on Canada's FIFA World Cup costs

As anticipation builds for the FIFA World Cup scheduled for 2026, concerns over cost transparency are emerging, particularly in cities such as Toronto and Vancouver. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is urging for updated cost estimates from Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim regarding the hosting expenses, while also issuing a warning to Toronto taxpayers about the escalating bills associated with the event."Vancouver taxpayers deserve accountability when hundreds of millions are on the line. Costs have ballooned in Toronto and Vancouver needs to be honest with its taxpayers about how much the soccer games are going to cost," said Carson Binda, the BC Director for the CTF.Recent financial assessments in Toronto have raised alarms, surpassing the initial budget expectations. Initially projected at $290 million in 2022, the total cost of hosting World Cup games in Toronto has now surged by 31% to $380 million."Toronto taxpayers can’t afford to pay for soccer games that are almost a hundred million dollars over budget already," said Binda. "That’s unacceptable when taxpayers are getting clobbered with higher taxes."Meanwhile, in Vancouver, the estimated cost to host seven games has reached $260 million. Despite this significant expenditure, both the provincial and municipal authorities have failed to furnish updated cost estimates, prompting concerns from the CTF."What are Premier David Eby and Mayor Ken Sim hiding?" questioned Binda. "They need to stop hiding the numbers and tell taxpayers how much these soccer games are going to cost us."