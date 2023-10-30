CTF urges Trudeau gov’t to stop 4.7% alcohol tax increase

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) wants the federal government to stop its plan to raise taxes on alcohol by 4.7% in 2024.“Canadians are struggling with inflation and the last thing we need is the feds making it more expensive to enjoy a cold one at the end of a long work week,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of CTF. “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should be trying to make life more affordable and that means scrapping his alcohol tax hikes.” The CTF estimates that the government will raise the alcohol excise tax by 4.7% in 2024.The alcohol escalator tax makes federal taxes on beer, wine, and spirits go up every year on April 1 without needing to pass any legislation.Taxes currently make up about half of the cost of beer, 65% of the cost of wine, and over three-quarters of the cost of spirits.“This is fundamentally undemocratic because politicians are increasing their tax take without a single vote in Parliament,” said Carson Binda, British Columbia director of CTF. “The feds need to stop binging on alcohol taxes.”