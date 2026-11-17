CALGARY — Ottawa’s growing debt bill is prompting calls for Prime Minister Mark Carney to rein in spending, with a Parliamentary Budget Officer review projecting annual interest costs will exceed $2,000 per Canadian by 2030-31.The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) says the findings show federal borrowing is placing an increasingly expensive burden on taxpayers.“The PBO shows the fastest-growing cost in the government’s budget is the credit card bill and that should be setting off alarm bells in Ottawa,” said Franco Terrazzano, the federation’s federal director.“Carney is spending more and borrowing more and taxpayers are paying more than $1 billion every week just to cover interest on the debt.”According to the PBO’s review of Budget 2026, federal debt interest amounts to $1,440 per Canadian this year. Interest charges are already the fastest-growing expense in the government’s fiscal framework..CTF criticizes over $19,000 travel bill for former Saskatchewan senator.Ottawa is expected to spend more servicing its debt this year than it transfers to provinces through health-care transfers or collects through the GST.The PBO says the government plans to borrow $765 billion over the next five years, while repeatedly revising program spending upward.Planned spending for this year is now $79.4 billion higher than projected in Budget 2022. That comparison reflects an increase over earlier forecasts.The budget watchdog also found that almost none of the government’s fiscal windfall was directed toward reducing deficits.The PBO challenged Ottawa’s accounting approach, saying its definition of capital spending includes corporate subsidies and other measures that extend beyond the System of National Accounts.Using the standard definition of capital, the government would fail to balance its operating budget in any year through 2030-31, according to the watchdog.“Creative accounting doesn’t change the fact that taxpayers pay interest on every dollar the government borrows,” Terrazzano said.“Carney needs to stop overspending and stop the borrowing.”