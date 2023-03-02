Following Thursday's Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) report showing large deficits for years to come, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to rein in government spending.
“The Trudeau government told Canadians to expect a balanced budget in 2027, but the PBO expects an $8.7-billion deficit that year,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF.
“Big deficits mean more debt on the backs of young Canadians, more money wasted on interest charges and less room to provide needed tax relief.”
The PBO released its Economic and Fiscal Outlook report Thursday, showing that the deficit will increase to $43 billion in 2023.
In the mid-year fiscal update, the federal government projected a $4.5-billion surplus in 2027. However, today’s PBO report projects an $8.7-billion deficit in 2027. This is a larger deficit than the fiscal update’s downside scenario, which projected a worst-case $8.3-billion deficit in 2027.
The PBO projects annual debt interest charges to climb from $34.7 billion in 2022 to $46 billion in 2027.
The debt is expected to reach $1.2 trillion in 2023.
“The feds claim fiscal prudence, but the PBO shows the deficit will increase in 2023,” said Terrazzano. “Taxpayers deserve true fiscal responsibility, and that means putting down the credit card and picking up the scissors.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(2) comments
When the Prime Minister has never had to actually work a single day in his entire 51 years, he does not care about taxes, interest, or deciding if you will pay off the heat bill or eat this month. He has no experience in what is facing the 99% of Canadian citizens. Plus his salary, benefits, and pension are indexed to inflation, the more we pay for inflation, the more he makes every single minute, hour, day, month, year, decade etc. Heck, we are probably on the hook for his security detail for the rest of his life. Every single politician in Ottawa isn't much better, all the parties have received 3 pay increases, all are indexed to inflation, I'm guessing most have had thier personal wealth increase in the last 3 years. Once they are inside the Ottawa bubble, Canadian citizens stop being living, breathing, struggling people and just become figures on a sheet of paper or on a computer screen. We only exist to pay taxes, pay the interest on deficit budgets, and only count when voting day looms. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting a different result. Why do we put up with any of this steaming pile of bull excrement? Maybe they will drag us into World War III and a nuclear weapon will drop on Ottawa, and our lives will improve if the corrupt system is wiped off the face of the earth.
Was that 2127?
