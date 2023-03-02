Franco Terrazzano CTF Federal Director

Following Thursday's Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) report showing large deficits for years to come, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to rein in government spending.

“The Trudeau government told Canadians to expect a balanced budget in 2027, but the PBO expects an $8.7-billion deficit that year,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF.

northrungrader
northrungrader

When the Prime Minister has never had to actually work a single day in his entire 51 years, he does not care about taxes, interest, or deciding if you will pay off the heat bill or eat this month. He has no experience in what is facing the 99% of Canadian citizens. Plus his salary, benefits, and pension are indexed to inflation, the more we pay for inflation, the more he makes every single minute, hour, day, month, year, decade etc. Heck, we are probably on the hook for his security detail for the rest of his life. Every single politician in Ottawa isn't much better, all the parties have received 3 pay increases, all are indexed to inflation, I'm guessing most have had thier personal wealth increase in the last 3 years. Once they are inside the Ottawa bubble, Canadian citizens stop being living, breathing, struggling people and just become figures on a sheet of paper or on a computer screen. We only exist to pay taxes, pay the interest on deficit budgets, and only count when voting day looms. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting a different result. Why do we put up with any of this steaming pile of bull excrement? Maybe they will drag us into World War III and a nuclear weapon will drop on Ottawa, and our lives will improve if the corrupt system is wiped off the face of the earth.

MLC
MLC

Was that 2127?

