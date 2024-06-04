News

CTF warns new streaming tax will make life more expensive

Franco Terrazzano
Franco TerrazzanoWS Files
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Crtc
Ctf
Michael Geist
Digital Media Association
Canadian Taxpayers Federation CEO Franco Terrazzano
Graham Davies

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news