CTF warns potential cost of election delay on MP pensions could hit $120 million

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) has raised alarm over estimates revealing the potential financial implications of delaying the next federal election by a week. According to the CTF's calculations, such a delay could trigger pension eligibility for Members of Parliament (MPs) elected in 2019, resulting in significant taxpayer-funded payouts.Franco Terrazzano, CTF federal director, expressed concern over the perceived motivations behind the proposed election delay. "This looks like the government is pushing back the election so more MPs can take a very lucrative, taxpayer-funded pension," Terrazzano said. He emphasized the need for transparency and accountability, urging politicians to refrain from actions that could be perceived as self-serving.Under current regulations, MPs become eligible for a pension after six years of service. However, MPs elected in the 2019 election would not meet this threshold until October 21, 2025. The federal government has introduced legislation to move the next scheduled election from October 20 to October 27, 2025.The proposed delay would potentially make 80 additional MPs eligible to collect pensions, amounting to an estimated total of $120 million over their lifetime if all 80 MPs were to lose their seats. The annual starting pension for MPs ranges from $32,000 to $49,000.Terrazzano highlighted the significant financial burden on taxpayers, especially if a substantial number of MPs were to lose their seats. "If even half of these MPs lose, moving back the election one week would cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars," he remarked, cautioning against actions that could undermine public trust in the political system.