UPDATED: CTV accused of deliberately manipulating clip of Poilievre

UPDATE: CTV News has admitted that the clip was presented "out of context." The network blamed the "misrepresentation" on a "misunderstanding during the editing process."."We reservedly apologize to Mr. Poilievre and the Conservative Party of Canada," CTV wrote in a post on X. "We regret this report went out in the manner it did."The original story follows:CTV News has been accused of manipulating a clip of Pierre Poilievre in a recent broadcast.The Conservative leader's media relations team noticed that what he said in the clip did not match the transcript from the scrum from which the audio was taken, rather his comments appeared to be separate words spliced together..The clip, broadcast by CTV on Sunday, purported to show Poilievre suggesting the Conservatives' opposition day motion and confidence vote were motivated by a desire to end the Liberals' dental care program. He can be heard saying, "That's why we need to put forward a motion," though he is only shown uttering the second half of the sentence.According to the transcript, that soundbite appears to be made up of three separate quotes joined together."After nine years of this NDP-Liberal government, they've doubled the debt, double housing cots, caused the worst inflation in 40 years, sent people to the food bank, unleashed crime and chaos in our communities. That's why it's time to put forward a motion for a carbon tax election. A carbon tax election needed because the NDP-Liberals plan to hike the carbon tax by 300% all the way to 61 cents a litre, which would cripple our economy, put hundreds of thousands of people out of jobs, mean empty shelves at grocery stores. We need a carbon tax election so Canadians can vote to axe the tax, build homes, fix the budget, and stop the crime with a common sense Conservative government."The four-second clip left out any mention of the carbon tax, which Poilievre made clear was the reason for the motion and vote."We demand a full correction to be read on-air on the next broadcast of CTV National News," Director of Media Relations Sebastian Skamski wrote in a letter to CTV News Vice President Richard Gray, "as well as a written statement posted to CTV News' X account and any web copy that included the broadcast story in question."Skamski called the move "a deliberate attempt to mischaracterize the position of the Leader of the Opposition and provide favourable coverage for the Liberal government."