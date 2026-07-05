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CTV ordered to air correction after inaccurate Mexico violence claim

CTV National News breached broadcast ethics standards by airing an unverified and inaccurate eyewitness claim about violence in Mexico, according to a ruling by the Canada Broadcast Standards Council.
CTV National News breached broadcast ethics standards by airing an unverified and inaccurate eyewitness claim about violence in Mexico, according to a ruling by the Canada Broadcast Standards Council.Courtesy of Wikipedia
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