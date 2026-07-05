CTV ordered to air correction after inaccurate Mexico violence claim

CALGARY — CTV National News breached broadcast ethics standards by airing an unverified and inaccurate eyewitness claim about violence in Mexico, according to a ruling by the Canada Broadcast Standards Council.As first reported by Blacklock’s Reporter, the council found CTV failed to properly verify alarming statements made by a Canadian tourist during a report on public disorder in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and ruled the network must broadcast the council’s decision on air.The complaint stemmed from a Feb. 24, 2025 news segment that featured a Winnipeg woman describing what she said was a frightening situation while attempting to leave the tourist destination.“They are killing bus drivers,” the woman told CTV. “They are killing cab drivers. They are after the police. We spent a night in horror.”A viewer later filed a complaint, arguing that while violence had occurred in the region and approximately 70 people had been killed, there was no evidence that bus drivers or taxi drivers had been targeted as claimed in the broadcast.“This was fake news,” the complainant wrote.CTV defended its reporting, arguing the segment reflected the uncertainty and fear experienced by people caught in a rapidly developing situation.“The report reflected the confusion, fear and uncertainty experienced by individuals caught in rapidly changing and dangerous situations, which is a reality in breaking news coverage,” CTV management said in submissions to the council.The network maintained that eyewitness testimony was clearly presented as a personal account rather than a verified statement of fact.“Broadcasters may include witness accounts provided they are accurately attributed and are not misleadingly represented as verified fact,” CTV said..The Broadcast Standards Council rejected that argument, ruling that broadcasters remain responsible for ensuring information presented in news programming is accurate, even when it comes from third-party sources.“Interviewees can give their interpretation of events,” the council wrote. “At the same time however, broadcasters must ensure news is accurate and a clearly inaccurate statement, even if made by someone other than the reporter, can constitute a breach.”The council found CTV had an obligation to verify the woman’s claims before airing them or clearly inform viewers that the information could not be independently confirmed.“CTV had an obligation to verify the factual information provided by the interviewee and, if it could not, the reporter or CTV anchor should have indicated during the news segment that it had not been able to independently verify whether such deaths had occurred,” the ruling stated.The council said allegations that bus and taxi drivers were being murdered would reasonably alarm viewers and raise serious concerns about public safety for tourists visiting the region.“However at the time this statement was made, there was no information that would support such a statement,” the council wrote. “That means the statement in question was inaccurate.”The ruling concluded that CTV violated provisions of both the Canadian Association of Broadcasters Code of Ethics and the Radio Television Digital News Directors Association Code of Journalistic Ethics, which require news organizations to present information accurately and promptly correct significant errors.The decision does not carry a financial penalty. However, CTV News has been ordered to broadcast the council’s findings on air.