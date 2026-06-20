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Cuba crisis sparks Senate debate as Canada prepares for high-level delegation

Sen. Peter Boehm
Sen. Peter BoehmCourtesy the Senate of Canada
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Cdnpoli
Cuba
Lianne Rood
Sen. Peter Boehm
Sen. Yuen Pau Woo
Sen. Michael MacDonald
Rodrigo Diaz
Mark Richardson
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