Job losses mandated by the Walt Disney Company’s (WDC) ongoing restructuring created a “culture of fear” at one of its organizations, according to the New York Post.
The corporation is in the process of streamlining its operating model with 7,000 layoffs expected over the coming months following a disastrous year for WDC.
In 2022, Disney’s stock plummeted by 44% causing then-CEO Bob Chapek to resign.
Sweeping changes were announced in February by new chief executive Bob Iger in a bid to save billions of dollars in costs, with around 3.6% of WDC’s workforce expected to face the cut.
ABC News is one subsidiary where changes are afoot; however, a turbulent time at the media organization was reportedly made worse by the planned redundancies.
Award-winning journalist Chris Vlasto, senior vice-president Wendy Fisher and communications vice-president Alison Rudnick are among those who reportedly lost their jobs at the organization.
A source told the New York Post that questioning within the organization had been restricted, with ABC News president Kimberly Godwin creating a “culture of fear.”
Rumours of an affair between former Good Morning America anchors TJ Holmes and Amy Robach led to both leaving the company in January following months of speculation in the American media.
According to the Post, an investigation was launched following repeated leaks to the press, although Godwin told Vanity Fair she didn’t “call for it,” adding “confidentiality is important in all organizations.”
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
