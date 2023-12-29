Cybercrime affects 20% of Canadians

Internal research conducted by the Department of Public Safety showed approximately 20% of Canadians surveyed have been victims of electronic fraud.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, federal researchers were informed by the public phone and internet scams have become a widespread epidemic.“Some said their own experience regarding the volume of scams suggests there is limited or insufficient progress being made,” wrote researchers. “Many pointed to financial crimes not being made a high enough priority, particularly for the police.”Asked, “Have you or someone close to you been personally affected by fraud?” 20% said they were personally cheated. Another 31% said they knew of family, friends or acquaintances who were victims.When asked, “How much of a problem do you think financial crimes are in Canada today?” 68% called it a “significant” or “very serious” problem. Asked, “Do you think the amount of financial crime is increasing or decreasing?” 56% replied, “increasing a lot.”The report defined financial crimes as fraud, extortion, identity theft or “online and telephone scams.” Canadians considered that criminals “ran the gamut from single individuals operating alone to large, organized groups and even corporations and countries,” said the report.The findings were derived from surveys conducted with 2,008 individuals across the country, along with input from nine focus groups. The department of public safety paid $98,056 for the report, which Ekos Research Associates conducted.“I have received scam emails that include a fake link that leads you to a website where they can steal your banking information,” researchers quoted one focus group participant. “Lately, I have been receiving more emails saying I won a gift card,” said another. Others complained of being contacted by thieves “pretending to be the Canada Revenue Agency.”“Participants believe financial crime to be pervasive and a considerable problem in society today,” said Perceptions And Knowledge. “Many participants said they feel financial crime is increasing given they are personally experiencing more scam attempts and know others who are saying the same.”The figures are the highest yet reported by federal researchers. In a 2018 Survey of Internet Users Regarding Cyber Security, the Department of Public Safety found that 12% of Canadians said they were victimized. “The incidence of victimization from online attacks appears to be on the rise,” it said.In a 2018 report, the Senate Banking committee criticized the RCMP for not taking enough action against cybercrime.“It is alarming to hear the RCMP may not have the capacity to commence any new investigations on major cyber threats,” said the report Cyber Assault: It Should Keep You Up at Night.