Cypress Mountain chairlift fall claims life of Maple Ridge man

An 18-year-old man from Maple Ridge has died following a fall from a chairlift at Cypress Mountain Resort, West Vancouver Police confirmed Friday.Emergency crews were called to the resort at about 7:27 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person in medical distress following a fall from a chairlift. The young man was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say all available evidence indicates the death was a tragic accident. Investigators found no obvious signs of technical or mechanical problems with the chairlift, and the incident is not considered suspicious.“With no indications of foul play, the investigation has now been turned over to the Coroner’s Office,” said West Vancouver Police spokesperson Suzanne Birch.Victim services were on scene and remain available to anyone affected. Those seeking support are encouraged to contact West Vancouver Police at 604-925-7468.