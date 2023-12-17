Cystic fibrosis medication, Trikafta, now accessible to Alberta's youngest patients

Alberta has announced the expansion of access to Trikafta, a groundbreaking prescription drug for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. Alberta is one of the first provinces to extend this access to children aged two to five years.Cystic fibrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by the accumulation of mucus in vital organs, such as the lungs and digestive tract, has long posed challenges to affected individuals and their families. Symptoms include a persistent cough, shortness of breath, frequent chest infections, and weight loss.Having initially offered Trikafta for patients aged 12 and older in 2021, Alberta is expanding access to children aged six to 11 in 2022, following Health Canada's approval for that age group.The latest development comes as Alberta extends access to Trikafta for children aged two to five, a move approved by Health Canada on October 16 2023.Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Health, emphasized the transformative impact of the medication, stating, "We know that innovative, effective medications can enhance the wellbeing of Albertans living with cystic fibrosis. This medication has helped many individuals and now more children can benefit from the improved health and quality of life provided by this treatment."Approximately 40 young Albertans carrying the F508 gene, meeting the medical criteria for Trikafta, are now eligible for this medication, according to Cystic Fibrosis Canada. "Receiving Trikafta means that the daily overwhelming worry of helping my child stay healthy can wash away. Trikafta will be a blessing to our whole family," said Miranda, a parent from Innisfail.Quick Facts:Trikafta was first approved by Health Canada on June 18 2021.Health Canada approved the use of Trikafta for children aged six to 11 on April 19 2022.The pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance negotiated a pricing agreement.Alberta listed Trikafta on September 24 2021, for patients aged 12 and older and on July 11 2022 for children aged six to 11.