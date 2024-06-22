Daily pot users believe drugged driving is common and acceptable

A recent study by the Department of Health has found that daily cannabis users believe drug-impaired driving is commonplace and widely accepted since marijuana was legalized six years ago. Blacklock's Reporter says the research, which focused on the heaviest marijuana users, revealed that many believe cannabis does not have the same impact as alcohol and that the benefits of cannabis outweigh its risks."There was widespread agreement that cannabis-impaired driving is common among those in their social networks," said the report. "There is also widespread agreement it is more common than alcohol-impaired driving."The study, conducted by Quorus Consulting Group, found that many participants felt they were not dependent on cannabis and could stop using it at any time. “In Canada rates of daily use are high,” wrote researchers. “As an example the 2023 Canadian Cannabis Survey suggested 25% of Canadians who reported using cannabis in the last year further reported daily or almost daily use.”However, researchers noted that frequent and prolonged cannabis consumption has been linked to mental health problems, neurocognitive impairment, and cardiovascular and respiratory diseases."Risks from cannabis use are greatest among those who use it frequently, daily or almost daily," said the report. "Participants shared that legalization made cannabis products more readily accessible and instilled a sense that cannabis can be consumed safely."The research comes as police data shows a significant increase in marijuana-related charges since legalization. According to Statistics Canada, the rate of drug-impaired driving offences increased by 105% from 2017 to 2020."I love weed," said one respondent. "Legalization just made it easier," said another. "There's a lot worse things you can be dependent on," said a third.